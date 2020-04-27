As expected, Xiaomi has today launched a new variant of its flagship Mi 10 flagship smartphone in the Chinese market, dubbed as Xiaomi MI 10 Youth Edition 5G.

The smartphone features a comparatively smaller 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The device comes packed with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It also has LiquidCool system to ensure great performance under heavy usage. The 5G phone, which has SA/NSA dual-mode support, also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the camera department, it comes with a quad-camera setup on the back that features a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom and a 2 MP macro sensor.

On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 on top and is promised to get MIUI 12. The device is powered by a 4160 mAh battery and supports 22.5W fast charging technology.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G comes in Deep Gray, Blue-Green Gradient, Orange, Milk Green and Pink-White Gradient colour options. The device is up for pre-orders and will go on sale in China starting from 30th April.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR 10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Android 10 with MIUI 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera + 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens 50x digital zoom + 2 MP macro camera sensor

16 MP Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Smart PA, Hi-Res audio, 0.91cc speaker

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C Battery: 4160 mAh with 22.5w fast charging

Pricing and Availability