Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone to launch in China on 27th April

After launching the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship 5G smartphones, Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch a new variant in the lineup in China, dubbed as Mi 10 Lite aka Mi 10 Youth Edition.

The company has confirmed through a Weibo post that the launch event for this smartphone will take place in China at 2:00 PM local time. The poster announcing the same seems to indicate that the device will be a bit different from the one launched in Europe last month.

For those who are unaware, Xiaomi had launched the Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone in Europe last month but the company has not yet launched the same in its home country, China. After China, the phone is also expected to make its way to the Indian market as well as other markets.

In China, the phone is expected to have four variants based on the memory configuration — 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 256 GB. The device is also expected to have five color options — Black, White Peach, Blueberry Mint, Milk Green, and Peach Grapefruit.

The Mi 10 Lite launched in Europe features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It also comes with LiquidCool system to ensure great performance under heavy usage. The phone features a 48-megapixel quad camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a 4160 mAh battery and comes with support for 20W fast charging technology.

Source