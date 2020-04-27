Xiaomi announces MIUI 12 with new design, improved privacy, and more

As the company had promised, along with the launch of Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone in the Chinese market, Xiaomi has today announced its next-generation user interface — MIUI 12.

For the latest MIUI 12, the company has developed its own design framework called ‘MIUI Light Cone Motion Effect Architecture’ (translated). It enables features like real-world light and shadow, advanced interface color mixing, real-time blur, anti-aliasing rounded corners, and dynamic rounded corners.

The UI brings several improved visual effects, as well as new wallpapers and privacy improvements that now shows all sensitive behaviours of an app. There’s also Improved Xiaomi ’s AI phone assistant with AI calling and support for dialling.

It comes with Dark mode 2.0 and the company says that 42 built-in applications and 20 mainstream applications are deeply customized for this new dark mode, and several third-party applications now support non-linear colour invert algorithm that can identify interface elements, and dynamically inverts colours for each interface object.

Xiaomi has also optimised the motion recording algorithm and has added sleep monitoring to record snoring. As for the privacy concerns related to this, the company says that it is offline and will not send the recorded data.

MIUI 12 also comes with better multitasking and has now enabled apps to float, similar to the picture-in-picture mode. They can now now float and adopt various usage scenarios with support for gestures. There’s a new health app that can automatically record a full day of walking, running, cycling and climbing stairs when the phone is in a pocket.

Xiaomi has confirmed that MIUI 12 closed beta will roll out in China from today while the stable updates will start rolling out from June this year. However, the company has not revealed any details about the Global availability yet.