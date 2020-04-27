Here’s the list of smartphones getting MIUI 12 along with timeline

Xiaomi has today announced MIUI 12 ans confirmed that the next-generation user interface will start rolling out in closed beta from today in China. The company has also revealed that the stable update rollout in its home country will begin from June this year.

Along with that, the company has also confirmed a list of smartphones that are set to receive this new MIUI 12 update. Here’s the list, divided into three batches. While the company has confirmed that the first batch will get the update in June, the timeline for the second and third batch is not revealed yet.

First Batch

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10

Mi 10 Youth Edition

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 9 Transparent Edition

Mi 9

Redmi K30 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Second Batch

Mi Mix 3

Mi Mix 2S

Mi CC9 Pro

Mi CC9

Mi CC9 Mito Customized Edition

Mi 9 SE

Mi 8 Pro in-display fingerprint version

Mi 8 Transparent Explorer Edition

Mi 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Third Batch

Mi CC 9e

Mi Note 3

Mi Max 3

Mi 8 Lite

Mi Mix 2

Mi 6X

Redmi Note 8

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5 (Redmi Note 5 Pro in India)

Redmi S2/Y2

Do note that this list of update is only applicable to China and the company is yet to reveal information about the same for the global markets.