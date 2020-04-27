Here’s the list of smartphones getting MIUI 12 along with timeline
Xiaomi has today announced MIUI 12 ans confirmed that the next-generation user interface will start rolling out in closed beta from today in China. The company has also revealed that the stable update rollout in its home country will begin from June this year.
Along with that, the company has also confirmed a list of smartphones that are set to receive this new MIUI 12 update. Here’s the list, divided into three batches. While the company has confirmed that the first batch will get the update in June, the timeline for the second and third batch is not revealed yet.
First Batch
- Mi 10 Pro
- Mi 10
- Mi 10 Youth Edition
- Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Mi 9 Transparent Edition
- Mi 9
- Redmi K30 Pro 5G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20
Second Batch
- Mi Mix 3
- Mi Mix 2S
- Mi CC9 Pro
- Mi CC9
- Mi CC9 Mito Customized Edition
- Mi 9 SE
- Mi 8 Pro in-display fingerprint version
- Mi 8 Transparent Explorer Edition
- Mi 8
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi Note 7
Third Batch
- Mi CC 9e
- Mi Note 3
- Mi Max 3
- Mi 8 Lite
- Mi Mix 2
- Mi 6X
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 7
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 6 Pro
- Redmi 6
- Redmi 6A
- Redmi Note 5 (Redmi Note 5 Pro in India)
- Redmi S2/Y2
Do note that this list of update is only applicable to China and the company is yet to reveal information about the same for the global markets.