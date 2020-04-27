Vivo is now the second biggest smartphone brand in India as it overtakes Samsung

India is one of the biggest smartphones market in the world and Samsung was dominating it for several years. However, Xiaomi has dethroned Samsung from the top position since past several quarters.

Now, Samsung has also lost the second position to Vivo in the first quarter of this year, according to the data released by Canalys. It reveals that Vivo grew its shipments by 50%, selling 6.7 million smartphones, while Samsung’s shipments fell by 14%, selling 6.3 million smartphones.

As for the leading company Xiaomi, it covers 30.6% of the market and has managed to sell 10.3 million smartphones in the same quarter. At the fourth and fifth position sits Realme and OPPO with shipments of 3.9 million and 3.5 million units respectively.

The news for Samsung comes at a time when the company’s newest Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones — Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup has been underselling for several factors and one of them is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xiaomi remains the runaway leader in India and the report attributes the company’s success to continued investments in local production and supply chain, along with an efficient online and offline channel strategy.

Along with Samsung, companies like Huawei and Apple are also not able to get bigger market share in the Indian market and this is mostly because of pricing. The leading smartphone brands in the Indian market have one thing in common — affordable and aggressive pricing.