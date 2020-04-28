Bing COVID-19 tracker released; comes with self-assessment tool and local language support

After the likes of Apple, Google, and Facebook released COVID-19 related tools, Microsoft has also joined the list with the launch of Bing COVID-19 tracker that is also available in India.

Unlike the tool from Google and Apple, this tracker is designed to be a one-stop solution for all the details related to this pandemic. The features of the new Bing COVID-19 tracker in India include a bot from Apollo Hospital for self-assessment.

The feature will be made available in four languages while the information will be available in nine languages. It supports Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The assessment tool is claimed to have been developed in guidelines with World Health Organisation (WHO) and MoHFW, Government of India. It also has support for telemedicine through reputed healthcare organisations.

In a statement, Microsoft said that the “tracker provides authentic information on helpline numbers and testing centers as well as guidance and advisories from credible sources, including those from the Government of India, ICMR and WHO.”

The tracker offers information about the infections across the globe which is at hyperlocal level along with details like number of infections, recoveries, as well as fatalities from their state and district. You can access the tool via bing.com/covid.