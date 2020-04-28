LG recently confirmed that the LG Velvet smartphone, featuring its new raindrop camera design, will go official on 7th May at an online launch event. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed all the key features and full specifications of the smartphone.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision FHD+ OLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with Adreno 620 GPU, having 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The waterdrop camera design on the back of the phone features a 48 MP primary camera sensor, coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the phone has a 16 MP snapper taking care of the selfie needs.

The camera comes with a Voice Out Focus that lets user separate background noise and voice when shooting a video. The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system and is powered by a 4300 mAh battery. It also comes with support for LG Dual Screen and Stylus Pen that the company will sold separately.

The LG Velvet will be available in four color options — Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. The company will announce the pricing details as well as availability details at the launch event on 7th May.

LG Velvet Specifications