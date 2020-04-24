LG Velvet smartphone confirmed to get launched on 7th May

LG had recently revealed that its upcoming smartphone will be named LG Velvet and will feature a new design language from the company, which it has already revealed. Now, the company has officially confirmed the phone’s launch date.

The South Korean company has confirmed that the LG Velvet smartphone will get launched on 7th April via an online event and the device will be available for purchase in mid-May.

The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. It has also been revealed that the phone will be offered in four color options — Black, Green, Red, and White with pearlescent finish.

The smartphone features symmetrical front and back curves and will come with a raindrop-like camera array. For the triple camera setup, the lens cutout size keeps decreasing, moving from top to bottom. It also has an LED flash included in the design for the effect.

Earlier, it was reported that the LG Velvet smartphone will be launched on 15th May. As the company has not confirmed 7th May as the launch date, it seems likely that the device will be available for purchase from 15th May. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the launch event to take place.

Source