LG Velvet confirmed to come powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC

LG has been working on a new smartphone which is confirmed to come with a new design language. The company recently revealed that the name of this upcoming device is LG Velvet. Now the company has shared a teaser video which reveals more details.

The video teaser reveals that the smartphone will come in four color options — Black, Green, Red, and White with pearlescent finish. It has also been confirmed that the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset.

The company says it is favouring “familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality.”

The phone will feature symmetrical front and back curves and come with a raindrop-like camera array. For the triple camera setup, the lens cutout size keeps decreasing, moving from top to bottom. It also has an LED flash included in the design for the effect.