Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A launch event again postponed in India

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones were set to get launched in the Indian market last month. But the launch event was postponed as the country went under lockdown because of the coronavirus. A few days back, the company announced that the devices will be launched on 21st April via online event.

However, that event has also been postponed now. The company has officially announced that the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A has been postponed, again and no new dates have been revealed yet by the company.

The event has been postponed again because the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that the supply of non-essential goods by eCommerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown.

So far, it has been confirmed that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery. As per the reports, the Realme Narzo 10 will be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar just a couple of days ago.

The Narzo 10 is also confirmed to feature an AI-backed 48 MP quad-camera setup. On the other hand, the Narzo 10A looks like a rebranded version of the Realme C3 smartphone that recently went official in Indonesia which is a slightly different from the Indian variant of the Realme C3.