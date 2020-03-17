After launching the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones in India earlier this month, the Oppo-backed company has today launched yet another device in the lineup — Realme 6i, but in Myanmar.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 1600 x 720 pixel resolution and 29:9 aspect ratio. The screen, featuring a punch-hole cutout, is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3+ on top.

Underneath, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor, making it the first smartphone to do so. It also packs Mali G52 GPU along with up to 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone features a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP 4cm macro, and a 2 MP B&W depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes with a 16 MP snapper for selfies and video calling. There’s also a fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C port.

The smartphone runs Android 10 OS out of the box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Realme 6i comes in two color options — Milk White and Green Tea, created by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and uses spray painting process. The 3 GB RAM model costs 2,49,990 Myanmar Kyat (about ₹13,100) while the 4 GB RAM model is priced at 2,99,990 Myanmar Kyat (~ ₹15,720) and will go on sale from 29th March in Myanmar.

Realme 6i Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Pricing and Availability