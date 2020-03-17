Xiaomi launches Mi Car Charger Pro 18W in India for ₹799

After launching its Mi Wireless Power Bank in India yesterday for ₹2,499, Xiaomi has today launched yet another charging accessory in India — Mi Car Charger Pro 18W.

As the name suggests, the Mi Car Charger Pro 18W is an enhanced version which comes with a metal body, fast charging support and LED indicator.

The company says that it features dual ports which can be used to charge two devices simultaneously. It supports 12V and 24V input which are available on most cars. For single port output, it supports 5V-2.4A, 9V-2A, and 12V-1.5A and for dual-port output, it supports 5V-2.4A.

It packs Smart IC chip which intelligently distributes required power to the charger. Thus, it controls its own temperature even when it is operating at high currents. There’s also four layers of protection against output over current, output over voltage, short circuit, high temperature and electromagnetic interference.

This new Mi Car Charger Pro, which the company says is a Limited Edition, is priced at ₹799 and is now available for purchase in India through the company’s own online store — Mi.com.