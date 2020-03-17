Motorola

Motorola Edge+ 5G render showcases the smartphone’s design

After launching the Moto G8 series of smartphones and the Moto Razr foldable smartphone, Lenovo-owned Motorola is now all set to launch its flagship smartphone — Motorola Edge+ 5G. Now, ahead of the official launch, the phone’s renders and specs have leaked online.

The leaked render coming via Evan Blass shows that the phone will come in at least two color options — Black and Maroon. It further shows a curved waterfall full-screen display with a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the back side, the camera module is placed in the top-left corner with sensors being placed vertically. The phone will come with a 108 MP primary camera sensor. The device is also said to come powered by a 5170 mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

Earlier, the Motorola Edge+ 5G’s FCC (Federal Communications Commissionlisting revealed the new logo of Motorola Edge+. However, it remains to be seen if mmWave support is exclusive to the Verizon variant of the Edge+.

While the company has not yet confirmed this, but the Motorola Edge and Edge+ 5G smartphones could be officially launched on 3rd April. We expect to get more information about the same in the coming days, as the date nears.

