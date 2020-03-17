Vivo V19 smartphone is coming to India on 26th March

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V19 smartphone in Indonesia and the company is now gearing up to launch the same in the Indian market, as the successor of the Vivo V17. However, the Indian variant will reportedly be different from the one launch last week in Indonesia.

Now, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V19 smartphone will be made official in India on 26th March, which is in line with the previous reports suggesting launch around IPL 2020 which was set to commence from 29th March.

The official poster from the company showcases that the phone will come with a pill-shaped punch-hole at the top-right corner of the display. It is also confirmed that the device uses an AMOLED display and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the cameras, there’ a quad-camera setup on the back along with an LED flash. It is rumored to feature 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors at the back and 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front-facing cameras.

The phone could come powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC in India, along with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is said to be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Vivo V19 will come in Black and Silver colors in India, and could possibly start at ₹24,999.

