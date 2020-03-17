Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on 24th March in China

After teasing it for a few weeks, Xiaomi has today officially confirmed that the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone — Redmi K30 Pro will be officially launched in its home country China on 24th March.

We expect the recently confirmed Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition smartphone to launch at the same event. Further, it is also said that the company could also launch a new RedmiBook as well as fitness tracker on 24th March.

Coming to the Redmi K30 Pro, it is expected to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone could come with a pop-up camera module housing two camera sensors.

Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and is said to be the cheapest SD865 smartphone in the market. The phone is also confirmed to come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Running on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a 4700 mAh battery along with support for 33W fast charging technology. As for the pricing, the device could start around 3,000 yuan, which is approximately $428.

To know for sure about the pricing and availability information, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event next week. We also expect the smartphone to debut soon in the Indian market as POCO F2.