Xiaomi executive Lu Weibing confirms Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

After launching Redmi K30 smartphone in December last year, Xiaomi-backed Redmi is all set to launch its flagship smartphone for the year — Redmi K30 Pro by the end of this month.

There were also rumors about the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition and now the device has been confirmed by Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing. He shared a post of Weibo that reads “Got a new phone…” however the interesting part is that the post was shared from unreleased Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

While the company has yet revealed when the device will get launched, we expect the smartphone to go official along with the Redmi K30 Pro in China. The launch date is expected to be revealed in the coming days and is rumored to be 27th March.

At this point, there’s no information about what exactly is special about this “Zoom Edition” smartphone but judging from its name, it seems obvious that the the device will have something to do with better zoom capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K30 Pro will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and we expect the same for the Zoom Edition. It will run Android 10 out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top. Just like the standard model, we are expecting the upcoming phones to have a 120 Hz refresh rate display.

