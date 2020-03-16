New logo for OnePlus leaked; could get unveiled on 18th March

OnePlus recently teased something mysterious which is set to be unveiled on 18th March. Now, based on the latest leaks, it seems that the company is set for a rebranding and will reveal its new logo.

OnePlus’s Shenzhen Wanplas Technology Co., Ltd. had applied for a new logo design for the OnePlus brand to the National Trademark Office on November 1, 2019. Now, the upcoming logo of the brand has been leaked online.

On the first look, the new logo is almost identical to the original one, which has remained unchanged ever since the company made its debut in the year 2013. However, there are some subtle changes in the new logo.

For instance, the company is changing the brand’s color from Red to Black which is evident from the new logo that now has Black color. Also, the typeface for the number “1” has also been changed. Now, the company is also adding its “OnePlus” branding below the logo.

We expect to know more details about the new logo design as well as the design philosophy as the company officially reveals its new logo or branding on 18th March.

Via