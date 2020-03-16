Xiaomi launches Mi Wireless Power Bank in India for ₹2,499

Xiaomi had recently teased that it will be launching a new device in India on 16th March and we expected it to be wireless power bank. Well, it turns out to be true as the company has today launched the Mi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh.

The product was first introduced in China last year and it measures 14.79 x 7.06 x 1.66 cm and weighs about 230 grams. Apart from wireless charging, as the name confirms, it also comes with support for the regular wired charging.

It comes with support for two-way 18W fast charging as well as 10W wireless charging for Qi devices and 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones. Further, the company adds that it supports charging two devices at the same time — one via wireless charging and one through USB-A port.

The Mi wireless power bank supports 0.5 V – 2.4 A, 9 V – 2 A, and 12 V – 1.5 A in wired charging. The company claims that it has used 12-Layer Advanced Chip Protection to protect your devices from getting damaged.

The protection includes temperature protection, output short circuit protection, reset protection, input over-voltage protection, metal foreign object detection, electrostatic protection, over-current and voltage protection, battery over-charge and discharge protection, chip thermal and shutdown protection, and under-voltage protection.

As for the pricing, the Mi Wireless Power Bank comes in Black color for a price of ₹2,499 and will be available for purchase across Mi Online Store, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios from today. The pricing in India is quite high given that the power bank was launched in China for just 129 yuan, about ₹1,300.