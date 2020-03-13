Xiaomi teases launch of wireless charging power bank on 16th March in India

Xiaomi seems to be on a launching spree in the Indian market. Along with launching its new smartphones, the Chinese company has also been expanding its portfolio of accessories and lifestyle products in India.

In line with that, the company has now teased a new product launch in India on 16th March. While Xiaomi has not yet revealed which product it will launch, the teaser hints at the launch of a power bank with wireless charging support.

The company has shared a teaser video which reads:“One less wire to deal with. Mi fans, it’s time to #CutTheCord. All the power you need without any hassle. Guess what this is.” The hashtag suggests that it will be a wireless product while the video suggests that it has to do something with charging.

Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch its flagship Mi 10 series smartphones in the Indian market which supports wireless charging technology. So, it makes sense for the company to launch a power bank with wireless charging around the launch of Mi 10 lineup.

However, it is just a speculation at this point in time and to know for sure about the product, as well as its pricing and availability, we’ll have to wait for the official launch on 16th March.

Source