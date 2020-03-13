YouTube starts rolling out Explore tab replacing Trending section

Google’s YouTube has now finally started rolling out its new “Explore” tab on both Android and iOS apps, which replaces the “Trending” tab on the application. The officially rollout for this new feature is taking place after about two years of beta testing.

The company has also confirmed that the Trending tab is being replaced with Explore and the change is rolling out now to all users. The new Explore tab, Instead of just showing the most popular content, also comes with shortcuts to popular categories.

It also showcases either a creator or music artist “On The Rise” which seems to aimed at helping boost smaller, growing members of the YouTube community. The tab also has the traditional Trending section which shows the most popular videos at the time.

On its support page, the company writes: “As you scroll through your Explore feed, you’ll see “Creator on the Rise” and “Artist on the Rise” before other trending videos. New creators and artists emerge on YouTube every day, so we hope this makes it easier for you to discover their content and connect with them and their communities!”