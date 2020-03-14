Apple adopts online format for WWDC 2020 which will take place in June

Apple has confirmed that the company will be holding its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year as well, in the month of June. However, the tech giant has said that the event will take place in a new online format, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple has said that the company has created new format that aims to deliver a full program with an online keynote and sessions. He said: “With all of the new products and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big. I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms.”

During WWDC 2020, Apple is expected to reveal more details about the future version of the iOS and OS X operating systems, including iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14. The operating systems from Apple are expected to have several new features along with improvements to the existing ones.

The company says that the event will provide its global developer community with the insights and tools needed to turn their ideas into a reality. Apple now has more than 23 million registered developers from over 155 countries and regions.

Apart from confirming its 31st WWDC in June this year, the company has announced that is committing $1 million to local San Jose organisations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format.