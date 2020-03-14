After launching the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones in December last year, Samsung has today launched unveiled an entry-level A-series smartphone in Vietnam, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A11.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch LED Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cut out in the top-left corner for the front-facing camera. The screen offers HD+ screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor but the company has not yet specified which chipset powers the smartphone. You can choose from 2 GB RAM or 3 GB RAM variant but the storage is same on both of them, 32 GB.

The company is also including a microSD card slot on the phone, allowing you to further expand the storage capacity. As for the cameras, the phone features a triple-camera setup on the back, which is impressive for an entry-level device from Samsung.

It consists of a 13 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the device features an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

We expect the smartphone to be running Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own One UI on top. The phone, which has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and comes with support for 15W fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 will be made available in four color options — Black, Blue, Red, and White. However, the company is yet to announce pricing and availability details of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A11 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LED screen with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution

6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LED screen with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution CPU: 1.8 GHz octa-core processor

1.8 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB RAM

2/3 GB RAM Storage: 32 GB internal; expandable via micro SD card

32 GB internal; expandable via micro SD card OS: Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 Rear Camera: 13 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 5 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

13 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 5 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: fingerprint sensor, face recognition

fingerprint sensor, face recognition Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS Colors: Blue, White, Red, and Black

Blue, White, Red, and Black Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Pricing and Availability