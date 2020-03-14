How to remove apps from complications list in Apple Watch

Apple Watch allows users to use different kind of face watches and also allows users to customise them. However, sometimes there can a lots of apps installed on the device, making it difficult to go scroll through them and go to the one the user is actually looking for.

However, users can remove apps from the complication list. If you are trying to set up a new watch face, it could be really time consuming to get through all the built-in apps, integrations, and third-party apps as there are over 30 complication options on the Apple Watch.

But, as said, the third-part apps can be removed from the complications list. Users can do so by using the connected iPhone. Here’s a step-by-step guide on doing so.

Remove apps from complications list on Apple Watch