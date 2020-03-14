How to remove apps from complications list in Apple Watch
Apple Watch allows users to use different kind of face watches and also allows users to customise them. However, sometimes there can a lots of apps installed on the device, making it difficult to go scroll through them and go to the one the user is actually looking for.
However, users can remove apps from the complication list. If you are trying to set up a new watch face, it could be really time consuming to get through all the built-in apps, integrations, and third-party apps as there are over 30 complication options on the Apple Watch.
But, as said, the third-part apps can be removed from the complications list. Users can do so by using the connected iPhone. Here’s a step-by-step guide on doing so.
Remove apps from complications list on Apple Watch
- Get the iPhone connected the Apple Watch and open the Watch app on it
- Once the app gets opened, click on the “Complications”
- Now, tap on the “Edit” option in the top-right corner
- A list of apps will appear on the screen. Click on the red circle icon next to app to remove it
- Confirm that the app should be removed by tapping on “Remove” in the prompt
- The same process can be repeated to remove more apps
- When done, tap on the “Done” button at the top-right corner