Motorola RAZR foldable smartphone goes official in India for ₹1,24,999

As expected, Motorola has today launched its foldable smartphone — Motorola RAZR in India. This is the Lenovo-owned company’s first foldable phone and is a reinvented version of the Motorola Razr V3 with a clamshell design.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, the Motorola RAZR comes with a clam-shell folding design. While the phone features a flexible screen that folds completely in half, the company has also added secondary screen on the front, called Quick View external display.

The phone has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876 x 2142 pixels) screen with 21:9 aspect ratio that can fold completely in half. In the folded state, users can access the secondary 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) Quick View display.

It features a single 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter that acts as a selfie camera in the phone’s folded state and as its primary shooter in the unfolded state. There’s also a 5-megapixel camera which can be used to take selfies when you don’t want to close the phone.

The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and a 2510 mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging.

The Motorola RAZR comes in Noir Black color in India and is priced at ₹ 1,24,999. The smartphone will be available from Flipkart starting from April 2nd with per-bookings starting from today itself.

Motorola RAZR Specifications

