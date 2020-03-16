OPPO Reno3 Pro Review

OPPO launched its 3rd generation Reno series smartphone, the Reno3 Pro in India and it packs a total of 6 cameras on board. There’s more to it, here’s what you need to know about the new Reno3 Pro in our review.

What’s In The Box

Here are the contents you get in the box. The Reno3 Pro offers 3.5mm earphones, a VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charger rated 5V and 6A (i.e. 30W) and a USB Type-C cable.

For full unboxing and review, check out our YouTube video of the OPPO Reno3 Pro.

OPPO Reno3 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution

6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution Software: ColorOS 7, Android 10

ColorOS 7, Android 10 CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, 12nm MediaTek Helio P95 SoC

2.2 GHz octa-core processor, 12nm MediaTek Helio P95 SoC GPU: IMG PowerVR GM9446

IMG PowerVR GM9446 Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)

128 GB OR 256 GB internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119.9-degree Ultra Wide Lens (with Macro lens) + 13 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP mono lens

64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119.9-degree Ultra Wide Lens (with Macro lens) + 13 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP mono lens Front Camera: 44 MP ultra-clear camera + 2 MP depth of field sensor

44 MP ultra-clear camera + 2 MP depth of field sensor Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, dual speakers, Hyper Boost

In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, dual speakers, Hyper Boost Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C Battery: 4,025 mAh, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging

4,025 mAh, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging Colors: Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, Sky White

Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, Sky White Price: ₹29,990 (128 GB), ₹32,990 (256 GB)

Design, Build & Ergonomics

On the design front, the OPPO Reno3 Pro features a glass finish design with a sleek surface at the back. The rear side has a glossy finish gradient look that shines and gives an illuminating effect when light falls on it. The Reno3 Pro comes in three color variants – Auroral Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Black, I am using the Auroral Blue color in the review.

What’s new in the phone is the 6 cameras, the rear side offers a quad-camera setup and the front side has dual punch-hole selfie cameras or you can say in-screen cameras.

OPPO removes the pop-up camera mechanism in its 3rd generation, puts the in-screen cameras instead. I fancy the pop-up cameras, it provides a full-screen experience without any hindrance, the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom swivel pop-up camera is the best example here.

The overall build quality is slim and quite light in weight. It is 8.1mm thin and weighs 175 grams, it’s easy to hold, and gives a nice feel overall using the phone. However, speaking of the predecessors, the Reno2 Z and the Reno 10X Zoom both are slightly more appealing, anyways.

The bottom has a Type-C USB port, a microphone, loudspeakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones/earphones. The top has another noise cancellation microphone. The right side has a power key in green and the left side offers two volume buttons and a triple-slot SIM tray in which you get a separate microSD card slot.

Display & Audio

The OPPO Reno3 Pro equips a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 91.1% screen-to-body ratio. The front has an in-screen camera notch which you can hide if required, the dual selfie cameras reside inside the screen which we call it a punch-hole camera design. Also on the display is an in-screen fingerprint scanner that can be used to unlock the screen.

Speaking of the display quality, the display is an AMOLED, hence the quality of the display is better than the ones you see on the IPS screens. The ColorOS 7 has an OSIE Vision Effect that enhances the display quality.

The OPPO Reno3 Pro comes with Dolby Atmos support and features Hi-Res Audio for an immersive multimedia experience. Combined with the AMOLED display, the OPPO Reno3 Pro can be a great multimedia device. It also allows you to stream Netflix in 1080p which means the phone has Widevine L1 support.

Software & User Interface

OPPO has brought a new version of its ColorOS on-board, the ColorOS 7 which is based on the Android 10 and gives the OPPO Reno3 Pro plenty of features. What it means is you get the latest Android 10 features while the ColorOS adds in more to the Android features. The security patch available on the phone is 5th January 2020.

The ColorOS 7 features a smooth lag-free interface, the UI feels light and responsive and adds new animations and visuals. It brings in features such as the native support for dark mode.

The ColorOS 7 also adds live wallpapers, Hyper Boost for gaming, Private Safe to secure data, and other features to enhance the user experience.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

On the specifications side, the OPPO Reno3 pro equips a MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core CPU that runs on 2.2 GHz. The smartphone is further paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage or 256 GB storage. For the price, I think the Reno3 Pro should offer more power such as using the Snapdragon 730G would be a better idea, however, the Helio P95 isn’t something bad for a daily driver. Those who seek higher performance may feel the Helio P95 is underpowered given the price.

Benchmarks



Benchmarks indicate that the Reno3 Pro is somewhere around the Snapdragon 712 but far from the Snapdragon 730G. The raw performance you get is within the Snapdragons, if you prefer a faster performance than the MediaTek Helio P95, you should pick a Snapdragon 730G powered smartphone (or a flagship if you get at this price). For the rest, the MediaTek Helio P95 Pro can be a good daily driver.

Gaming

On the gaming front, the Reno3 Pro is good for gaming, it comes with a PowerVR GM9446 GPU which is a midrange GPU for games, the Hyper Boost, on the other enhances the gaming experience.

I tested games like PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty Mobile to see the gaming performance, and it turns out that the games ran without any issues. The Reno3 Pro is good for casual gaming, however, if you are into heavy gaming, try to pick the phones that equip a faster chip, Snapdragon 855 or the midrange Snapdragon 730G in this segment.

Cameras

If there is one thing I have to say about its cameras, is brilliant. OPPO has done a great job putting 6 cameras on the phone and adds in the camera features.

The OPPO Reno3 Pro offers quad cameras at the rear side with 64 MP main camera, 13 MP Telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens which can also be used for taking Macro shots, and the last 2 MP is a Mono lens to enhance the image quality.

The camera is feature-packed, you will find the OPPO Reno3 Pro is a step ahead from its competitors when it comes to the camera. Here’s the camera interface on the OPPO Reno3 Pro, which shows the Wide-Angle, Portrait, Night, Expert, Slow-Mo, and Video Bokeh features.

The camera also supports 64 MP mode, creates ultra-clear 108 MP image output, Macro mode for close-up shots, Wide-Angle video recording, Video Bokeh in selfie camera (can be useful for TikTok video creators), and Dazzle Color mode which enhances the image.

The image quality of the camera is exceptionally good, the daylight photography perhaps is great, there’s nothing to complain, the Ultra Dark mode takes one of the best low-light shots in its class.

I find the wide-angle and macro mode combo to be a bit uncertain, I didn’t find a dedicated macro mode on the phone, you have to enter the Wide-Angle mode to capture macro shots. It also loses the focus while taking close-up shots in the Wide-Angle mode, perhaps it can be revised in the next software update.

Take a look at these camera samples I took from the OPPO Reno3 Pro cameras.

OPPO Reno 3 Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

For the battery, the OPPO Reno3 Pro packs a 4,025 mAh battery with support for fast charging VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The battery life here I got was exceptionally good, the phone can survive up to two days on average use, that means. In addition to that, the phone can be charged quickly, thanks to the VOOC charging.

Our test indicate that the PUBG Mobile playing for 10 minutes consumes 2% of the battery and watching a YouTube video for 10 minutes consumes 2% of the battery. These tests are enough to suggest that the OPPO Reno3 Pro has an impressive battery life.

For battery charging, the OPPO Reno3 Pro takes about 40 mins to charge 80% of the battery using the provided VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 in the box. It is clear that the Reno3 Pro is among the fastest charging phones in its class.

Verdict

The OPPO Reno3 Pro has impressed with its camera features, the display quality, and the super-fast VOOC charging. You may find Snapdragon 855 powered smartphones in this segment which might be great for performance enthusiasts. Unless you demand better performance, the OPPO Reno3 Pro can be a great multimedia device and a great daily driver altogether.

Strength

Feature-Packed Cameras

Fast Charging – VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

AMOLED Display

Light Weight Design

Responsive Fingerprint Scanner

Dolby Atmos Support

Weakness

None

