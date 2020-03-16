Samsung Galaxy M21 India launch postponed to 18th March

Samsung had scheduled a launch event in India today, i.e. 16th March to launch its new M-series smartphone in the market — Samsung Galaxy M21. However, the launch event has now been postponed, without company revealing the reason.

The teaser image and landing page for the upcoming smartphone on Amazon, where the phone will go on sale, now shows the launch date of 18th March. Earlier, the same teaser image carried the launch date as 16th March.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature an Infinity-U sAMOLED display which will probably offer Full HD+ screen resolution. The device is also confirmed to have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

It will come with a triple-camera setup where the sensors are placed vertically on a rectangular module placed in the top-right corner. It is confirmed to have 48 MP snapper as a primary camera and could be coupled with an ultra-wide sensor and a depth sensor.

On the front side, the device is confirmed to come equipped with a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. As for the battery, the device will be powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery and is likely to have 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C port.