Samsung Galaxy M21 to go official in India on 16th March; key features revealed

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M31 smartphone in the Indian market and now the company is all set to launch yet another M-series device in the county.

The company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M21 will be officially launched in India on 16th March. Further, it has also been revealed that the device will be available for purchase through Amazon.

The announcement poster shared by the company reveals that the Galaxy M21 will feature an Infinity-U sAMOLED display which will probably offer Full HD+ screen resolution. The device is also revealed to have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device will come with a triple-camera setup where the sensors are placed vertically on a rectangular module placed in the top-right corner. It is confirmed to have 48 MP snapper as a primary camera and could be coupled with an ultra-wide sensor and a depth sensor.

On the front side, the device is confirmed to come equipped with a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. As for the battery, the device will be powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery and is likely to have 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C port.

As the name suggests, the device is positioned below the Galaxy M31. To know more about the phone, including its pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event on 16th March.