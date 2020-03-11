Vivo S6 5G smartphone teased to launch soon in China

Vivo launched the Vivo S5 smartphone in China in November last year and now the company seems to be all set to launch its successor. Vivo has shared a teaser poster today confirming Vivo S6 launch pretty soon.

The teaser from the company confirms that the Vivo S6 will come with support for 5G connectivity. While Vivo has not yet revealed the exact launch date for the smartphone, it is most likely to go official later this month in China.

The phone is likely to have support for dual-band 5G connectivity, including SA and NSA. The specifications of the phone are also not known at the moment. However, there’s a possibility that the device might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC or Samsung Exynos 980 chipset.

The Chinese company has not yet revealed anything related to the smartphone apart from the fact that the device will come with 5G support. We expect Vivo to share more details about this upcoming mid-range smartphone in the coming days, after the launch date nears.

Source