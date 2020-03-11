Huawei gets another 45 days extension to do business with US-based companies

In yet another relief to Chinese giant Huawei in the on-going US-China trade war, the United States government has extended a license allowing US companies to continue doing business with Huawei Technologies until May 15th.

This is yet another extension issued by the US Commerce Department, after issuing series of extensions of the temporary license that allows US-based companies to continue doing business with Huawei Technologies.

The US Commerce Department has allowed the company to purchase some American-made products in a move that is aimed at minimising disruption for its customers, many of which operate wireless networks in rural America. The department says that the licenses allow rural carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States.

For those who are unaware, Huawei, the world’s largest telecom equipment manufacturer and the world’s second largest smartphone maker, was put on Entity List by the US in May last year, effectively banning the company from doing business with any of the US-based companies.

The United States has expressed concern that Huawei equipment could contain security loopholes, allowing China to spy on global communications traffic. However, the company has repeatedly denied any such accusations.

