Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model in India for ₹14,999

Samsung’s Galaxy M-series of smartphones has been quite popular in India and thanks to it, the company has managed to get a foothold in the budget smartphone segment in India.

The South Korean giant recently launched the Galaxy M30s smartphone in India and now it has got another variant of the same. The new variant, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, is priced at ₹14,999.

The smartphone comes in three color options — Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, and Quartz Green. As for the other variant, the 4 GB + 64 GB model costs ₹12,999 while the 6 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at ₹14,999 but now it is listed at ₹15,999.

The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model of the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available for purchase in India from 14th march through Amazon as well as the company’s official website.

As for the specifications, the phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU.

In the camera department, it comes with a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung GW2 sensor, a 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes with a 16 MP Samsung SK3P8SP camera camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS with Samsung One UI on top and is powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.