Oppo Reno 3 global variant set to go official on 16th March

OPPO has taken to Facebook to confirm that the company is all set to launch the global variant of the OPPO Reno 3 smartphone in Sri Lanka, on 16th March.

Making the announcement, the company has also shared a small teaser video which showcases the upcoming smartphone in Aurora Blue color, along with a quad-camera setup on the back. The company is also touting camera features with the hashtag #StayClearInEveryShot.

If the recent reports are to be believed, then the upcoming OPPO Reno 3 will come with a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono camera.

The selfie shooter is expected to be 44-megapixels, replacing the 32-megapixel snapper seen on the Chinese variant. It’s not just the front camera as the rear camera configuration is also different from the one on the Chinese model of the phone.

Coming to the chipset, the phone in China is powered by the MediaTek Dimesity 1000L chipset but the global variant coming next week is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, without support for 5G connectivity.

As for the battery, the device will come powered by the same 4025 mAh battery and is expected to be running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 7 custom user interface on top.

The OPPO Reno 3 is getting launched next week while the company has already launched the OPPO Reno 3 Pro in the Indian market, with a starting price of ₹29,990.

