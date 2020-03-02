After teasing it for a few days, OPPO has today officially launched its latest smartphone in India — OPPO Reno 3 Pro, keeping its promise. The phone is touted to be the world’s first to come with 44 MP dual front-facing snappers and has few changes compared to the variant launched in China.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch OLED 90Hz Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The screen also has a punch-hole for selfie camera at the top left corner. The HDR10+ display offers 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly launched MediaTek Helio P95 chipset and comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. As for the camera department, the phone features a quad-camera setup on the back.

It consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 13 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front side, the device features a 44 MP primary shooter, coupled with a 2 MP snapper.

As for the software, the smartphone runs Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and comes with the company’s own ColorOS 7. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone is powered by a 4,025 mAh battery which should be enough to last through a day. It also comes with support for VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging support.

The OPPO Reno 3 Pro comes in three color options in India — Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White. It comes in two variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for a price of ₹29,990 and ₹32,990 respectively.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.5 percent screen to body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.4-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.5 percent screen to body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor GPU: IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128/256 GB internal storage

128/256 GB internal storage OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119.9-degree Ultra Wide Lens + 13 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP mono lens

64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119.9-degree Ultra Wide Lens + 13 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP mono lens Front Camera: 44 MP ultra-clear camera + 2 MP depth of field sensor

44 MP ultra-clear camera + 2 MP depth of field sensor Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, dual speakers, Hyper Boost

In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, dual speakers, Hyper Boost Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C Colors: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White

Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White Battery: 4020 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India