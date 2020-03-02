Huawei has today launched a new budget smartphone under its Enjoy series in China — Huawei Enjoy 10e. The phone’s pricing starts at 999 yuan (~ ₹10,300) in China and will be available for purchase from 5th March.

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution, waterdrop notch, and 88.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor.

The device comes packed with 4 GB of RAM and two options in terms of internal storage — 64 GB and 128 GB. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, the phone features a a 13-megapixel primary camera with AI features and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots on the back. There’s also an 8 MP snapper up front for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. The phone runs Android 10 OS out of the box with the company’s own EMUI 10 interface on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with reverse charging support.

The Huawei Enjoy 10e comes in Midnight Black, Pearl White and Emerald Green colors. It starts at 999 yuan (~ ₹10,309) for the 4 GB + 64 GB model while the 4 GB + 128 GB model costs 1,199 yuan (~ ₹12,375) and will go on sale in China from 5th March.

Huawei Enjoy 10e Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution

6.3-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64/128 GB; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD

64/128 GB; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD OS: Android 10 with EMUI 10

Android 10 with EMUI 10 Rear Camera: 13 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

13 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS Colors: Midnight Black, Pearl White and Emerald Green

Midnight Black, Pearl White and Emerald Green Battery: 5000 mAh 10W charging

Pricing and Availability