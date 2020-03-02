Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 10e budget smartphone powered by Helio P35 SoC goes official

By Jeet

Huawei has today launched a new budget smartphone under its Enjoy series in China — Huawei Enjoy 10e. The phone’s pricing starts at 999 yuan (~ ₹10,300) in China and will be available for purchase from 5th March.

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution, waterdrop notch, and 88.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor.

HUAWEI-Enjoy-10e

The device comes packed with 4 GB of RAM and two options in terms of internal storage — 64 GB and 128 GB. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, the phone features a a 13-megapixel primary camera with AI features and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots on the back. There’s also an 8 MP snapper up front for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. The phone runs Android 10 OS out of the box with the company’s own EMUI 10 interface on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with reverse charging support.

The Huawei Enjoy 10e comes in Midnight Black, Pearl White and Emerald Green colors. It starts at 999  yuan (~ ₹10,309) for the 4 GB + 64 GB model while the 4 GB + 128 GB model costs 1,199 yuan (~ ₹12,375) and will go on sale in China from 5th March.

Huawei Enjoy 10e Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution
  • CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor
  • GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64/128 GB; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD
  • OS: Android 10 with EMUI 10
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS
  • Colors: Midnight Black, Pearl White and Emerald Green
  • Battery: 5000 mAh 10W charging

Pricing and Availability

  • 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage: 999 yuan (~ ₹10,309)
  • 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: 1,199 yuan (~ ₹12,375)
  • Availability: In China from 5th March

 