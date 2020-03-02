OPPO Watch confirmed to launch on March 6th in China

OPPO had earlier confirmed that the company will soon be launching its smartwatch and had also started teasing the same through official teaser photos on social media platforms.

Today, the Chinese company has revealed that OPPO Watch, the first smartwatch from the brand, will be launched on 6th March. It will be launched along with the company’s next-generation Find series smartphone — OPPO Find X2.

Through teasers and the launch date announcement poster, the company has confirmed that the OPPO Watch will come with a square-shaped OLED display where the screen will be curved. It has also been revealed that the device will have two flat hardware buttons on the right side.

It could come in two silicon strap options — Black and Gold. There are some reports claiming that the smartwatch will be also available in leather strap variants. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official launch.

The device is said to be equipped with a heart rate sensor and the option to measure blood pressure. The specifications of the upcoming OPPO Watch are still under the wraps. It is yet to known whether the device runs Android Wear operating system or a proprietary software from OPPO.