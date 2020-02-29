How to manually connect Apple AirPods to MacBook

Apple’s AirPods have become a huge success and the company has already launched a few models of the true wireless earbuds. One of the highlight of the AirPods is the smooth and easy pairing process with iOS and iPadOS.

The Apple AirPods gets automatically paired with the iPhone or iPad when you open up the case and put the earbuds in the ears. However, the process isn’t this easy if you want to pair them with your MacBook or any other system running macOS.

If you are looking to pair your AirPods with the MacBook, then here’s a step by step guide to manually connect AirPods with devices running macOS.

How to connect Apple AirPods with MacBook

The second-generation Apple AirPods requires macOS Mojave 10.14.4 or later while the AirPods Pro requires macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later. Make sure you are running the latest version of the macOS before you proceed further.