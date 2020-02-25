OPPO Find X2 smartphone confirmed to launch on 6th March

We recently reported that the OPPO’s launch event for the Find X2 smartphone could take place on 6th March as posters indicating the same were being circulated on Weibo. Now, the company has officially confirmed March 6th as the launch date for OPPO Find X2.

For those who are unaware, the company was all set to launch its next-generation Find series flagship smartphone on 22nd February in Barcelona, just before the Mobile World Congress 2020. However, the event got postponed because of the cancellation of MWC 2020.

Bring visuals to life and #UncoverTheUltimate with us on March 6. #OPPOFindX2 is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ySlk0U2mkA — OPPO (@oppo) February 25, 2020

The OPPO Find X2 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display offering QHD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While the phone will have a curved display, it won’t be as drastic as the waterfall display but will be more curvy than the usual design.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and could also come packed with the company’s own OPPO M1 processor. While the phone’s battery capacity is not yet known, the device is said to come with support for 65W fast charging technology, which is the highest that is currently offered commercially.

Coming to the camera department, we are expecting the phone to come with the new Sony IMX689 48 MP camera sensor that comes with omni-directional autofocus. It will also be accompanied by Sony IMX708 sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a 13 MP telephoto lens.