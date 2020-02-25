iQOO 3 5G smartphone powered by SD865 SoC and 12 GB RAM goes official in India

After teasing it for a few weeks, Vivo’s sub-brand for premium smartphones has debuted in the Indian market with the launch of its new flagship phone, dubbed as iQOO 3 5G. The launch comes just a day after Realme launched the first 5G smartphone in the Indian market — Realme X50 Pro 5G.

The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Polar View Display offering screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, making pixel density of 409 PPI. It also offers a screen to body ratio of 91.40 percent and the display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset — Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU for graphics processing. The device comes with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, the device features a AI Quad Camera setup on the back which consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, a 13 MP telephoto lens with 20X digital zoom support, a 13 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP snapper.

On the front side, it comes equipped with a 16 MP snapper from Samsung for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own iQOO UI 1.0 on top and comes with features like Game Center and Ultra Game Mode, among others. The device is powered by a 4400 mAh non-removable battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge.

In India, the smartphone comes in three color options — Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver, and Tornedo Black. As for the pricing, the 8 GB RAM model is priced at Rs <price here> while the 12 GB RAM model costs Rs <price here>.

iQOO 3 5G Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 409 PPI pixel density, 91.40 percent STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10 CPU: 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC

Adreno 650 Memory: 8/12 GB RAM

128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage Main Camera: Quad cameras — 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP telephoto lens + 13 MP wide-angle lens + 2 MP bokeh sensor

16 MP camera sensor with f/2.45 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, Game Center, Ultra Game Mode

5G, Dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port Colors: Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver, and Tornado Black

Pricing and Availability in India