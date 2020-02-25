Samsung Galaxy M31 powered by 6000 mAh battery launched in India

Samsung has today launched a new smartphone in the company’s Galaxy M-series of budget devices — Samsung Galaxy M31. As the name indicates, the device is the successor of the Galaxy M30 and M30S launched last year.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset.

It comes packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, it features a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device features a 32 MP snapper housed inside the waterdrop notch on top of the display. As for the software department, the phone is running Android 10 out of the box with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top.

The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and comes with support for 15W fast charging technology. The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in two variants in the Indian market — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 14,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999 and will be available for purchase via Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution

6.44-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution Software: Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10

Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 CPU: Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Main Camera: Quad Camer — 64 MP with f/1.8 + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 and 5 MP macro lens with f/2.4

Quad Camer — 64 MP with f/1.8 + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 and 5 MP macro lens with f/2.4 Selfie Camera: 32 MP

32 MP Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port Colors: Ocean Blue and Space Black colors

Ocean Blue and Space Black colors Battery: 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support

Pricing and Availability in India