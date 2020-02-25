Huawei launches HMS Core 4.0 for developers to create its own mobile app ecosystem

Chinese giant Huawei has been working on its own mobile app services named Huawei Mobile Services aka HMS, which could replace Google’s services on the company’s smartphones given that Huawei is still banned from using US-based company’s technology.

Now, the company has officially launched the latest version of Huawei Mobile Services for smartphones with added Mobile Services Core 4.0 libraries. The company has now started rolling out the release of HMS Core 4.0 for global developers.

As said, the company’s HMS Core is a collection of open capabilities of mobile services that helps developers to build high-quality apps efficiently. It also brings basic services such as Map, Location, and Security features for apps on your Huawei device.

HMS Core currently gives access to 24 HMS Core kits, 55 services, and 997 APIs along with services like In-app purchases (IAP), Account Login and Game services, Push notifications, Analytics, Monetization, Maps, Location and more.

HMS Core 4.0 was officially launched on January 15, 2020. Some of its services have been updated and some are new. Currently, the Chinese giant has more than 1.3 million registered developers and more than 55,000 apps connected to HMS Core worldwide.

Huawei is also offering incentives of up to $17,000 on the integration of apps with HMS in India through its $1-billion global fund, which was announced this year to develop its own mobile services suite similar to that of Google.