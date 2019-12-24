Huawei is wooing developers to build its mobile services ecosystem

Huawei has been banned by the United States government from doing business with the country’s firms without explicit permission from the government. Now, the company is set to develop its own ecosystem with mobile services as a replacement for Google’s services.

Now, the company is engaging with Indian developers with lucrative incentives as a part of its global funds to build localised mobile services that can be offered with its smartphones in the country.

As said, Huawei’s effort to build an alternative to Google’s service suite, called Google Media Services (GMS), since there is uncertainty on the use of GMS on Huawei and Honor mobile phones. GMS includes Gmail, YouTube, Navigation, Google Drive and Maps.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is in talks with 150 top apps in India to get them on its HMS or Huawei Media Services. Charles Peng, CEO, Huawei and Honor India, Consumer Business Group, said: “We have our own HMS and are trying to build a mobile ecosystem. Most of the key apps such as navigation, payments, gaming and messaging will be ready by December end.”

The company has clarified that HMS will support smartphones that don’t have access to Google’s GMS. The executive said that Honor’s latest phone will come with Google services. He said: “Consumers won’t see a difference between GMS and HMS. We are focusing on how to work with developers to offer a good customer experience. It is a challenge that we are trying to address.”

Huawei, which has around a million registered developers globally for HMS, is offering an incentive of up to $17,000 on the integration of apps with HMS in India through its $1-billion global fund, which was announced this year to develop its own mobile services suite similar to that of Google.