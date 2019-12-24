Honor to reportedly launch MagicBook laptops in India next year

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is reportedly planning to enter the PC market in India and is planning to launch two Windows-based laptops in the first half of 2020. The report further adds that the laptops will be powered by Intel and AMD chipsets.

James Zhou, president – overseas marketing and sales, Honor said “we are working with Microsoft for our laptops and will be launching two laptops in India in 2020.” He also added that one of the laptops to be launched will be Honor MagicBook.

While the launch of Honor laptops in the India market is reported to take place in H1 2020, exact launch dates of the same is not yet known. The company has shared that laptops with AMD processor are expected to launch in India in the first quarter of 2020 along with the global launch.

Further, the report adds that the company also has plans of foraying into television space in India as part of its product portfolio expansion. The company’s executive said that the company will continue to invest in India market. He said: “We will focus on online. We will launch more devices in India including tablets and PC. We’re looking for partners, not limited to local manufacturers. We will have a very sophisticated plan to grow in India.”

As we reported, the company is also in talks with around 150 top apps in the Indian market to get them on Huawei Media Services (HMS). The company is currently in the process of wooing developers from China, India and Europe to boost its ecosystem.

