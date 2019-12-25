Nokia 1.3 powered by Snapdragon 215 SoC gets certified

HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 2.3 entry-level smartphone in the Indian market and now it seems that the Finnish company is getting ready to launch yet another entry-level smartphone in the market.

A new Nokia smartphone carrying model number TA-1213 has been certified by Bluetooth certification agency and the smartphone appears to be a low-end smartphone similar to the Nokia C1 Android Go Edition and Nokia 2.3.

While the name of the smartphone has not been officially confirmed, it is believed to be named Nokia 1.3. Unlike its predecessor Nokia 1 Plus which comes powered by MediaTek chipset, the upcoming smartphone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

It is confirmed that the device will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2xx series processor and it seems that the chipset in question is most likely to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC. The certification also confirms that the device will come with support for Bluetooth 4.2.

Nothing is known about the phone’s specifications at this time we given that the smartphone has now been certified, we expect HMD Global make the smartphone official pretty soon.

It seems that the Finland-based HMD Global is trying to increase its offerings in the market and the company seems focused on the entry-level segment rather than the premium smartphone category to grab a bigger market share. It remains to be seen how this strategy works for the company.

