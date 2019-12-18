HMD Global has today launched its latest entry-level smartphone in the Indian market — Nokia 2.3. The company has also announced a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone covering hardware defects, in addition to a 6-month warranty on the accessories that come bundled with it.

As for the specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass on top and is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It packs 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage along with a microSD card with support of up to 512 GB.

As for the cameras, it features a 13 MP + 2 MP sensors on the back and a 5 MP front-facing snapper. The device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the Nokia 2.3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button.

The Nokia 2.3 has been priced at ₹8,199 for the sole 2GB + 32GB variant of the phone in India. It will be available starting December 27 from the official Nokia India e-shop, authorised retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG outlets across the country.

Nokia 2.3 Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Pricing and Availability in India