You can now include multiple photos in a single Instagram story with ‘Layout’ feature

Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has now started rolling out new “Layout” feature. This new feature allows users to include multiple photos in a single story. Users of Instagram will now be able to create Stories with up to six different photos.

While there are third-party applications that enables users to add multiple photos in a single story, with the addition of this new feature, users will able to do the same in the Instagram itself, without the need for third-party apps.

To use this new feature, user just need to open the Stories camera inside Instagram and look for “Layout” to start combining the photos. Once finished, just publish the Story just like any other. The feature is already rolling out and would be available to all users towards the end of this week latest.

The company is also actively trying to bring down bullying on its platform. After giving its users power to restrict bullies on its platform, Instagram recently extended its anti-bullying tool to hurtful captions on photos and videos.

With the hurtful captions tool, if someone bullies a user on an Instagram caption on photos or videos, it will immediately be flagged with a notification: “This caption looks similar to others that have been reported”. The user will be given the option to revise the message or share it anyway.