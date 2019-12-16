Instagram rolls out ‘Caption Warning’ feature to combat bullying on its platform

Facebook-owned Instagram has been giving more power to the users in order to restrict bullies. Expanding those efforts, the company has now introduced a new tool which is related to hurtful captions on photos and videos.

With the Caption Warning tool feature, if someone bullies you on an Instagram caption on your photos or videos, it will immediately be flagged with a notification: “This caption looks similar to others that have been reported”. As per the reports, the user will be given the option to revise the message or share it anyway.

As noted, this is a step forward for the company in its efforts to prevent cyberbullying on Instagram. A couple of months ago, the company had rolled out “Restrict” feature globally that lets users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments.

You can restrict someone by swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict. You can choose to view the comment by tapping “See Comment”; approve the comment so everyone can see it, delete it or ignore it.

Direct messages will automatically move to Message Request, and users will not receive notifications from a restricted account. Instagram is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect bullying and other types of harmful content in comments, photos and videos.