Honor AM115 in-ear earphones launched in India for ₹399 via Amazon

Huawei is all set to launch its latest true wireless earphones FreeBuds 3 in the Indian market pretty soon. Now, ahead of that, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched its new half-wired in-ear earphones in the Indian market — Honor AM115.

This new in-ear style earphones is made of plastic and combines the merit of both in-ear and traditional earphones, and these also have a comfortable fit. It has rear air vents for better mid-range performance and air intake vent for enhanced bass.

The AM115 also features a microphone, three-button control that allows you to control playback and handle calls. Honor says that the AM115 has been subject to 69 stringent testings, including drop tests, tension tests, button-pressing tests, and temperature tests.

This product comes in a single white color variant and is priced at ₹399 and will go on sale on 16th December 2019 on Amazon.