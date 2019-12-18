Jio Fiber brings data vouchers that offer additional data up to 2 TB

Reliance Jio has today made available data voucher for the users of Jio Fiber which can help subscribers increase their data allocation. The pricing for these data vouchers now start at ₹101.

The new data vouchers, which are now available to Jio Fiber paid users, can be availed after signing in to the Jio website or through the MyJio app. The company is providing up to 2000 GB or 2 TB additional data through the data vouchers.

As for the pricing, it varies from ₹101 to ₹4,001. Do note that unlike the plans, the data vouchers don’t carry any additional validity benefits. The new offering is helpful when you’re about to exhaust your given data allocation.

The vouchers start at ₹101 that bring 20 GB data quota and go up to ₹4,001 that include 2 TB data allocation. Customers have also been provided with the ₹251, ₹501, ₹1,001, and ₹2,001 data vouchers to avail additional data benefits. Here are the details: