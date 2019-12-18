Samsung Galaxy A01 entry-level smartphone officially unveiled

Samsung has today taken the wraps off the new Galaxy A-series smartphone which is the latest in the company’s entry-level offerings — Samsung Galaxy A01.

The smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a teardrop notch and is powered by an unspecified octa-core CPU clocked at up to 1.95GHz. It comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and offers 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, the device features a 13 MP primary camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the device comes with a 5 MP snapper having f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling.

On-board sensors include a proximity sensor, a light sensor and an accelerometer. No other sensors, including the all-important gyroscope, are listed on the official spec-sheet. Its clear that the company is leaving out important hardware to cut costs.

The dual SIM smartphone, which runs Android operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery. While the company has announced the phone, it has not yet revealed the pricing details as well as availability information.