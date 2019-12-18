Top 10 Best Smartphones that you can buy before 2019 Ends

2019 was a year for high-resolution cameras, foldable smartphones, and fast charging technology. We saw a lot of interesting smartphone launches in every price category and along with that we also got some foldable smartphones and smartphones with high-resolution cameras. It’s December already and this year is about to end pretty soon. If you are planning to buy a smartphone before the year ends then you are in the right place. In this article, we’ve combined the best smartphones in every price range that you can buy before the year ends. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Best Smartphones that you can buy before 2019 ends:

Launched on 16th October 2019, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. It comes in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and offers a 90% screen to body ratio. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC which is further paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 4/6 GB RAM and offers 64/128 GB of Inbuilt Storage which is further expandable via MicroSD card.

It comes with a Quad camera setup at the back which consists of a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, it has a 13 Megapixel Camera for selfies. The device packs a 4000 mAh that comes with support for 18W fast charging. It starts at Rs.9999 and it’s one of the best smartphones that you can get under Rs.10,000. If you can extend your budget you can also check out the Redmi Note 7 Pro which comes with a Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Launched on 13th September 2019, the Realme XT comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It comes in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and offers a 91.9% screen to body ratio. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor which is paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It comes with 4/6/8 GB LPDDR4+ RAM which is coupled with 64/128 GB of Internal Storage which is further expandable up to 256 GB via MicroSD card.

It has a quad rear camera setup at the back which consists of a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture + an 8 MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size + a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for your selfies. The device packs a 4000 mAh battery that comes with support for 20W fast charging. It starts from Rs.15,999 in India and you can buy it from Flipkart and offline stores.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 series earlier this year in July 2019 and both the smartphones offer amazing specifications for the price they come at. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 starts at Rs.19,999 and it flaunts a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. It comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and along with that, it offers a 91.9% percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor which is paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with 6 GB RAM and offers 64/128 GB of Internal Storage.

It features a triple camera setup that consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, an 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture and along with that there’s a 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It comes with a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture on the front which takes care of your selfies. The device packs a 4000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging. You can buy the Redmi K20 from Flipkart and offline stores.

On the other hand, Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro is a bigger sibling that comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor which is paired with Adreno 640 GPU. It offers up to 8 GB of RAM and everything else is pretty much the same when you compare the device with Redmi K20.

Launched on 20th November 2019, the X2 Pro is the first flagship from Realme and it comes with some really impressive specs. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90hz Refresh Rate. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset which is paired with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 8/12 GB of RAM and along with that, there is 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Talking about the camera, the Realme X2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. There is a 64 MP primary camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor that comes with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13 MP Telephoto lens with 1/3.4″ sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, a 8 MP 115° 1/3.13″ ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.4μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture and lastly there is a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture at the back. On the front, you get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for your selfies.

It packs a 4000 mAh battery which comes with support for 50W SuperVOOC Fast Charging which makes it the fast charging smartphone in India right now. The Realme X2 Pro starts at Rs.29,999 in India and you can buy it from Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

Launched on 26th September 2019, OnePlus 7T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset which is further paired with an Adreno 640 GPU and 8 GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a 6.55 inch 90Hz fluid AMOLED Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers 128/256 GB of UFS 3.0 Storage and has a triple camera setup at the back. There is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for your selfies.

The device starts at Rs.34,999 in India and you can buy it from the link given below.

6) ASUS ROG Phone II / ₹37,999

Launched on September 23, 2019, the ASUS ROG Phone II is probably the best gaming smartphone that you can get under Rs.40,000. The device comes with an amazing 6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a 2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor which is paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It offers 8/12 GB RAM and 128/256/512 GB of UFS 3.0 Storage. The device runs on ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 9 Pie and offers near-stock android like experience.

Talking about the Cameras, the ROG Phone II comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 Primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 13 MP 125° ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 24 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. In addition to this, there is a 6000 mAh battery that comes with support for ASUS HyperCharge 30W fast charging technology. The device starts at Rs.37,999 and you can buy it from Flipkart.

7) Apple iPhone 11 / ₹64,900

Launched on 20th September 2019, the Apple iPhone 11 is the next smartphone that comes on our list. The device features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1792×828 pixels. It can touch 625 nits max brightness and along with that, it has a Fingerprint‑resistant oleophobic coating on the top. The device is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chip and comes in three storage options- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

It has a dual-camera setup at the back which consists of a 12-megapixel primary camera and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that supports 2x optical zoom. On the front side, it features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth wide-angle camera that can be rotated for landscape shots. It can also record 4K slow-mo videos and has a group selfie videos feature which the company calls “slofies”. The device starts at Rs.64,900 in India and you can buy it from all the major online shopping websites and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the next smartphone that comes on our list. The device flaunts a beautiful 6.4-inch Infinity-O Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. It comes in a 19:9 aspect ratio and along with that, it offers 87.11 %. screen to body ratio. There is an 8nm Samsung Exynos 9820 chipset powering the device and it is further coupled with a Mali-G76 MP12 GPU. The device comes with 8/12 GB of RAM and offers storage up to 1 TB. It runs on One UI based on Android 9 Pie and offers some extra customization options.

Talking about the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back, which consists of a 12 MP wide primary sensor + a 12 MP telephoto lens + and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor with a LED flash and heart rate monitor beside it. On the front, there is a 10 MP + 8 MP camera setup for your selfies. In addition to this, the S10 Plus packs a 4100 mAh battery and it also supports Wireless Charging. The device starts at Rs.70,500 in India and you can get it from all the major online shopping websites and offline stores.

Launched on 20th August 2019, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the best-designed smartphones that was launched this year. The device flaunts a 6.8 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 3040 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It comes in a 19:9 aspect ratio and along with that, it offers a 91% Screen to body ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass on the top. It is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC which is coupled with the Mali-G76 MP12 GPU. The device comes with 12 GB of RAM and offers 256/512 GB of Storage.

It comes with a Quad Camera Setup at the back that consists of 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor + ToF 3D Camera. In addition to this, there is also a 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view in the front for selfies and video calls. It has a 4300 mAh that comes with support for 45W fast charging and Qi/PMA 20W wireless charging. The Galaxy Note 10+ starts from Rs.79,999 in India and you can buy it from the links given below.

10) iPhone 11 Pro Max / ₹1,09,900

iPhone 11 Pro Max is the best and the most powerful iPhone you can get right now. Launched on September 20, the iPhone 11 Pro Max flaunts a beautiful 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display that has a new OLED panel and offers up to 1,200 nits brightness, a 2 million to 1 contrast ratio, and is 15 percent more energy efficient. It is powered by Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chipset, which is manufactured using a 7nm process.

The device comes with a triple camera setup at the back. Along with the standard lens and a 2x zoom lens, Apple has also introduced a 0.5x ultra-wide-angle lens. All three sensors are 12 megapixels, and two of them have optical image stabilization. The device comes in three storage variants- 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB and starts from Rs.1,09,900 in India. You can buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max from the link given below.

