How to export a WhatsApp chat as a PDF [Easy Guide]

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there and millions of people use it every day to stay connected with their friends. The app allows you to backup your conversations on your Google Drive account and along with that it also creates a local backup that has all your conversations. However, these files can’t be opened with the normal softwares we have and hence in this guide, I am going to show you how to export your WhatsApp Chat as a PDF. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Here’s how to Export your WhatsApp chat as a PDF

1) Start with the usual process. Navigate to the chat you want to export and click on the three dots in the top right corner. Once done, tap on ‘More‘ and select ‘Export Chat‘.

2) Once done copy the imported file on your PC. Open it with Microsoft Office Word instead of using Notepad.

3) In Microsoft Word hit the file tab and select ‘Save As’ browse the location on which you want to save your file.

4) Select ‘PDF’ under the Save as type section and hit the save button. That’s all, you’ll have the final output as a PDF file in your selected location.

